Woman remanded for alleged fraud

A 38-year old woman alleged to have defrauded a company of over $89,000 appeared in the Nasinu Magistrates Court today.

Anjila Devi is charged with one count of obtaining financial advantage by deception and has been further remanded.

It’s alleged that between the 2nd to the 4th of October, Devi obtained vehicle parts belonging to Hybrid Auto Centre by deception.

Devi allegedly presented a fake cheque to the company amounting to $89,259 and took assorted parts, some of which were recovered by the Southern Division Taskforce in a vacant house in Nadi.

A second person brought in for his alleged involvement has been questioned and released.

Devi is now represented by Legal Aid and will file a bail application tomorrow.