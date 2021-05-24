Court
Woman jailed for duping Asian national
December 21, 2021 10:07 am
Adi Mere Laliqavoka.
A woman who obtained over $9,000 from an Asian national by promising the victim to assist in her citizenship application has been handed a partially suspended sentence.
Adi Mere Laliqavoka was found guilty of a charge of obtaining financial advantages by deception.
The incident took place between September to December of 2015.
The court has noted that Laligavoka has paid back $2,000 to the victim however, there was no proof of the payment of another $7,000 she claimed she paid.
Laliqavoka will serve an imprisonment term of five months.
The court also gave a 16 months term suspended for three years.
