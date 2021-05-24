Woman jailed for duping Asian national

A woman who obtained over $9,000 from an Asian national by promising the victim to assist in her citizenship application has been handed a partially suspended sentence.

Adi Mere Laliqavoka was found guilty of a charge of obtaining financial advantages by deception.

The incident took place between September to December of 2015.

The court has noted that Laligavoka has paid back $2,000 to the victim however, there was no proof of the payment of another $7,000 she claimed she paid.

Laliqavoka will serve an imprisonment term of five months.

The court also gave a 16 months term suspended for three years.