Woman fronts court for alleged theft

[File Photo]

A 30-year-old woman has been charged with one count of theft and will be produced at the Suva Magistrates Court today.

Samabula Police yesterday took her for questioning in relation to an alleged case of theft

It is believed the accused from Cunningham was caught allegedly stealing from the Sri Raj Maha Mariamman Temple at Howell Road in Suva.

Article continues after advertisement

Police say money was allegedly stolen from the temple.

The matter was reported to the Police earlier this month.