Woman facing drug charges ordered to sort legal representation

Former Suva Lawyer Shazran Abdul Lateef and co-accused Zoe Maharaj Moore appeared before Chief Magistrate Usaia Ratuvili this morning.

The two are charged with three counts of being in possession of illicit drugs.

Moore is charged with being found in possession of 7.89 grams of methamphetamine, being found in possession of 12.49 grams of cocaine and being found in possession of 2.5 grams of marijuana.

Maharaj has been told to sort out her legal representation.

The matter has been adjourned to March 16th.