Woman charged with harbouring inmate denied bail

Asenaca Ravouvou in court today.

The Magistrates Court has ruled that it is not in the interest of justice to bail a woman who allegedly harboured a serving prisoner.

Asenaca Ravouvou has been remanded in custody for allegedly harbouring escaped prisoner Lemeki Tupali.

Tupali had escaped from the Colonial War Memorial Hospital whilst in the custody of Fiji Corrections Officers on Sunday evening but was recaptured yesterday.

Ravouvou is charged with one count of harbouring a prisoner.

The mother of two informed the court that she was remorseful of her action and that she had instructed Tupali to surrender to police.

She further stated that she was scared when she saw the escapee at her home but was helpless, so she asked Tupali to leave her home because she does not want her family to be put at risk.

The accused has confirmed to Magistrate Seini Puamau that she has received disclosures from the prosecution.

Ravouvou has opted to engage the services of the Legal Aid Commission.

This case has been adjourned to October 13th.