Woman charged for alleged breach of duty

A 22-year-old woman has been charged with manslaughter arising from breach of duty.

It is alleged the woman neglected to supervise her two year eight month old son which resulted in the child’s death by drowning.

She was among the 67 accused persons charged by the Office of the Director of Public Prosecutions for separate serious crimes last month.

In another incident a 43-year-old police officer was charged with assault causing actual bodily harm to his seven-year-old daughter by using a wooden spoon.

A 51-year-old police officer was charged with one count of careless driving.

A 23-year-old man was charged with two counts of murder and one count of aggravated robbery.

The accused allegedly caused the death of a 69-year-old man and a 67-year-old woman and stole their mobile phone.

A 29-year-old man was charged with the manslaughter of a 16-year-old boy.

The accused allegedly tackled the boy during a fight which resulted in the boy’s death.

A 27-year-old man was charged with assault causing actual bodily harm to his 27-year-old wife and in another incident a 30-year-old man was charged with assault causing actual bodily harm to his 29-year-old wife.

A 40-year-old man was charged with an act with intent to cause grievous harm to his 51-year-old brother-in-law while in another incident, a 37-year-old man was charged with an act with

intent to cause grievous harm to his 22-year-old brother-in-law.

In another incident, a 55-year-old man was charged with in an act with intent to cause grievous harm to his 48-year-old wife and in another incident a 29-year-old man was charged with an act with intent to cause grievous harm to his 22-year-old de facto partner.

There was one incident where a 37-year-old man was charged with an act with intent to cause grievous harm to a 23-year-old man.

The accused allegedly stabbed the victim with a spike.

Cash and assorted items ranging from $16 to $65, 299 were stolen during the alleged aggravated robbery, aggravated burglary and theft offences which consisted of home invasions, shop burglaries, carjacking, daylight and night street robberies.

There was one incident where two 22-year-old men and a 23-year-old man were charged with aggravated burglary and theft offences.

The accused persons allegedly broke into a rental company and stole assorted goods worth $20,515.

In another incident, a 47-year-old man, a 49-year-old man and a 54-year-old man were charged with aggravated robbery of $20,000 worth of assorted goods from Pacific Concrete Solutions.

There was one incident where a 34-year-old man was charged with the aggravated robbery of $25,000 from a 34-year-old woman’s house.

A 43-year-old man and a 27-year-old man were charged with the aggravated burglary and theft of cash and assorted goods from two Chinese vessels.