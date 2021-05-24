Woman bailed for allegedly causing public alarm

A woman who allegedly posted videos in relation to Covid 19 vaccine appeared in the Suva Magistrates court today.

Adi Nanise Vasulele Vucago is charged with five counts of Malicious Acts.

It is alleged that she posted the live videos last month condemning the COVID-19 vaccine and creating public alarm and anxiety.

Article continues after advertisement

The 49-year old today admitted that the post she made created public alarm.

Vucago has been ordered to deactivate her Facebook account and to refrain from putting up any facebook post.

She has been released on $1000 bail.

The matter has been adjourned to 6th of September for plea.