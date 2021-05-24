Home

Headlines Weather Search

News

Sports

Business

World

Radio

Radio Fiji One Mirchi FM Gold FM Bula FM 2Day FM Radio Fiji Two

TV

FBC TV FBC Sports FBC 2
COVID-19
Another AUSMAT team to arrive tomorrow|Narewa Village in lockdown for 14-days|Parents, teachers and guardians urged to get vaccinated|Agriculture Central offices closed temporarily|COVID cases spike and death toll increases|15-year-old is Fiji's youngest COVID death|Average daily newly cases continues to increase|Vaccination remains important part of response to COVID: Dr Morris|Make up your mind and be vaccinated says Tikoduadua|Chilly House restaurant opens in Brown Street|Vaccination incentives may be considered|Ba District aiming for 99% vaccination rate|Over 350,000 Fijians received first jab|BPO industry welcomes ‘No jab, No job’|Fiji records three more deaths and over 400 COVID cases|Average daily positivity stands at 17.4 percent|Fiji glides slowly towards achieving full herd immunity|Local experts the best to determine COVID-19 restrictions: Dr Baker|129 Household packs distributed yesterday|Political leaders call for managed lockdowns|Elderly citizens’ safety remains a priority for the Valelevu Hart Nursing Home|Western Division records highest number of arrests|New rule to be enforced at the Suva Market|Household packs given to Fijians|Over 500 COVID cases and one more death recorded|
Full Coverage

Court

Woman bailed for allegedly causing public alarm

Jeshu Lal Multimedia Journalist [email protected] | @JeshuFBCNews
July 13, 2021 2:17 pm

A woman who allegedly posted videos in relation to Covid 19 vaccine appeared in the Suva Magistrates court today.

Adi Nanise Vasulele Vucago is charged with five counts of Malicious Acts.

It is alleged that she posted the live videos last month condemning the COVID-19 vaccine and creating public alarm and anxiety.

Article continues after advertisement

The 49-year old today admitted that the post she made created public alarm.

Vucago has been ordered to deactivate her Facebook account and to refrain from putting up any facebook post.

She has been released on $1000 bail.

The matter has been adjourned to 6th of September for plea.

Keep Connected With The Latest News, Weather, And Sports on Fiji's Best Radio stations.

Live Tune In
  • 95.4 FM
  • Suva, Nadi, Lautoka, Labasa
  • 95.2 FM
  • Sigatoka, Ba
  • 95.6 FM
  • Tavua
  • 95.8 FM
  • Rakiraki
Live Tune In
  • 102.6 FM
  • Suva, Nadi, Lautoka, Labasa
  • 102.4 FM
  • Sigatoka, Ba
  • 102.8 FM
  • Tavua
  • 103.0 FM
  • Rakiraki
Live Tune In
  • 97.8 FM
  • Suva, Nadi, Lautoka, Labasa
  • 97.6 FM
  • Sigatoka, Ba
  • 98.0 FM
  • Tavua
  • 98.2 FM
  • Rakiraki
Live Tune In
  • 93.0 FM
  • Suva, Nadi, Lautoka, Labasa
  • 92.8 FM
  • Sigatoka, Ba
  • 93.2 FM
  • Tavua
  • 93.4 FM
  • Rakiraki
Live Tune In
  • 100.2 FM
  • Suva, Nadi, Lautoka, Labasa
  • 100.0 FM
  • Sigatoka, Ba
  • 100.4 FM
  • Tavua
  • 100.6 FM
  • Rakiraki
Live Tune In
  • 105.0 FM
  • Suva, Nadi, Lautoka, Labasa
  • 104.8 FM
  • Sigatoka, Ba
  • 105.2 FM
  • Tavua
  • 105.4 FM
  • Rakiraki
Download the
new FBC App!
Install Now Maybe Later
© 2018-21 Fijian Broadcasting Corporation Limited. 69 Gladstone Road, Suva. PO Box 334, Suva, Fiji.