Court

Woman allegedly attacked and raped

Praneeta Prakash Multimedia Journalist [email protected] | @PraneetaFBCNews
September 1, 2021 12:50 pm

A 23-year-old man has been charged for allegedly attacking a 24-year-old woman in a driveway and raping her while she was unconscious.

The woman is among the eight alleged victims of serious sexual crimes and the information was filed by the Office of the Director of Public Prosecutions in the High Court.

According to ODPP, seven people were charged with a total of 14 counts of separate incidents last month.

The offences were rape, indecent assault, and sexual assault.

There were eight victims of whom five were under the age of 18 years.

There were six female victims and two male victims.

The ODPP says of the seven people charged, two were juveniles.

A 16-year-old boy was charged with the rape of two 8-year-old boys.

In another incident, a 16-year-old boy was charged with the rape and sexual assault of an 8-year-old girl.

There was one incident where the victim and the accused were related to one another.

A 34-year-old man was charged with indecent assault of his 23-year-old de facto partner.

A 22-year-old man was charged with the rape and sexual assault of a 16-year-old girl.

The accused and victim were neighbours.

In another incident, a 25-year-old man was charged with the rape of a 16-year-old girl.

It is alleged the victim was drunk at the time of the incident.

