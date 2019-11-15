Witnesses claim Freesoul continue work even after prohibition notice

Two witnesses in the case against Freesoul Real Estate Development Limited gave evidence saying work was allegedly continuing despite the prohibition notice.

The company is charged with one count of undertaking unauthorized development and failure to comply with a prohibition notice.

It’s alleged the developer carried out work on the dry land at Wacia in Malolo Island without an approved Environment Impact Assessment Report.

The witnesses are employees of the Department of Environment.

When crossed examined, both claimed that heavy machinery was on the site and there was some development including the construction of staff quarters.

The defense lawyer then put to them that the construction material was for a school, but both witnesses denied any knowledge of this.

Defence also argued that heavy machinery such as excavators and drilling trucks were for a geotechnical survey which is a requirement for an EIA.

However, both stated that work on the site was more than just a Geotech survey as the environment was no longer pristine or in its original state.

Both parties will file their respective written submissions with the Magistrate to make a ruling on amended charges on the 16th of next month before the trial date is fixed.