Witness alleges filing false information on CEO’s directive

As the then Fiji Commerce Commission’s former Chief Executive Bobby Maharaj’s hearing continued in the court this morning, the second prosecution witness testified he was allegedly asked to fill in false information about a particular trader.

Sanjay Menon, who currently works for the Fijian Competition and the Consumer Competition, was earlier a co-accused in the matter but was granted immunity by the Fiji Independent Commission against Corruption.

Menon said that the Commerce Commission’s standard operating procedures were allegedly not followed in all the cases.

Menon said that on 17th March 2012 they had carried out an inspection at eleven businesses in Korovou and only Rajah’s Food Court and Bakery were issued a spot fine due to certain breaches.

He said at that time he was a driver and a messenger only, however, he was allegedly directed by Maharaj to carry out the inspection.

Menon said when they came back from the inspection, a report was then compiled and sent to the Chief Executive.

He testified that a few months after the inspection that he was allegedly directed by the CEO to prepare a trader summary of Rajah’s Food Court and Bakery.

Menon said in September 2012 he was allegedly directed by Maharaj to fill in false information about Rajah’s Food Court and Bakery, including a false date of December 19th, 2011.

He claimed there was no inspection carried out at Rajah’s Food Court and Bakery on that date, but he allegedly filled the form without question as he was scared to lose his job.

Bobby Maharaj is charged with one count of abuse of office.

The hearing continues tomorrow.