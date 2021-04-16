Witness tells of deceased’s struggle

44-year-old Jennifer Anne Downes who was allegedly murdered by her Congo husband in 2019 had visible injuries on her body.

Police Detective, Inspector Petero Loli took the stand in the Suva High Court as 39-year-old Henri Lusaka’s trial continued this morning.

Henri Lusaka is charged with one count of murder for allegedly killing his Australian wife in July 2019.

The alleged incident occurred at their rented home in Service Street, Suva.

Inspector Loli testified the items were scattered when they entered the house on 23rd July 2019 and discovered the body on the floor of one of the bedrooms.

The witness said the body was facing upwards and two $2 coins were placed on her eyes.

He said there were signs of struggle as there were bruises on the deceased’s right-hand fingers, upper body, and around the neck.

He said they also discovered the female end of an electric cord beside the body.

Inspector Loli said before leaving the premises, they had cordoned off the area and continued examining the scene the next day.

He denied that the whole scene was staged during cross-examination by the defense.

The trial continues.