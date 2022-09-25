Witness takes stand in alleged police brutality case

[File Photo]

A witness in the trial against four suspended police officers on Friday informed the court that he saw a police officer throwing Inoke Lacigare off the Naqia Bridge at Wainibuka in Tailevu.

Sevanaia Narogi, Kameli Tukana, Mafoa Korosaya and Inoke Nagata are accused of assaulting Naqia villager Inoke Lagicere in April last year.

Narogi is charged with one count of act with intent to cause grievous harm, assault causing actual bodily harm, and common assault.

Tukana is charged with one count of assault causing actual bodily harm and common assault.

Korosaya and Nagata are each charged with one count of assault causing actual bodily harm.

Prosecution witness, Joji Matea said he was sitting outside his home when he saw the police officer strangling his cousin, Inoke.

He said he was standing on the porch with Inoke’s brother and they immediately rushed to the scene.

Matea said they called the police officer out to try and reason his action with him and they even told him that Inoke was a person and not an animal.

The trial will continue before High Court judge Justice Siainiu Fa’alogo Bull on tomorrow.