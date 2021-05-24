Witness recalls interaction with murder accused

A State witness in the multiple murder trial of Mohammed Raheesh Isoof claims he was drinking kava with the accused and a few others on the day the bodies of the five victims were discovered.

Praveen Singh told the court that later Isoof gave one Mohammed Shafiq $50 to buy more kava and to use his rental car.

He gave evidence that when Shafiq returned, he brought with him a mobile phone that he allegedly found in the rental and assumed it belonged to Isoof.

Singh claims when Isoof opened the phone, Nirmal Kumar’s driver’s license allegedly fell out.

Kumar is one of the deceased persons Isoof is alleged to have killed.

When asked how he knew it was the victim’s license, Singh said he saw the card while Isoof was sitting right next to him.

The witness also alleges that Isoof then told the group in Hindi that he was grog doped, and the victim has passed away, leaving Isoof in trouble.

Singh claims the accused then dialed Kumar’s number in front of everyone, and the mobile phone retrieved from the car rang.

He then allegedly asked Isoof how the deceased person’s phone ended up in the rental.

Isoof is alleged to have replied saying that he dropped Kumar home as he was too grog doped after a kava session and the mobile phone may have fallen out then.

However, Singh testified that a vehicle isn’t needed to travel between Isoof and Kumar’s houses as the two lived just a few metres from each other.

Another state witness called in today was Sela Tokalau who was a tenant of the accused.

Tokalau says she was called twice by one of Kumar’s daughters the day after the alleged murders, asking if she had seen her family.

She told the court that she went to Kumar’s home but it was locked.

She also called her mother-in-law to ask if Kumar’s two granddaughters had boarded the bus to school that morning.

Tokalau testified that after seeing a news article on FBC News about a family being found dead in the Nausori Highlands she approached Isoof, concerned that it could be the Kumar family.

She claims the accused told her that it might not be them.

Under cross-examination, Tokalau testified that the accused is a good man who cared about her family and always brought chocolates and gifts for her children.

The accused is charged with five counts of murder and one count of attempted murder.

It is alleged that in August 2019 Isoof murdered three adults and two children and attempted to murder an 11-month old by abandoning her at Nausori Highlands, Nadi.

The trial continues.