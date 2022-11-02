Witness informs court about former MP’s movements

Former Fiji First MP Vijendra Prakash used to stay in Waidravo, Waidracia for at least four to five days in a week.

Ninth defense witness Mahendra Kumar testified this in the Anti-Corruption Division High Court as the trial proceeded today.

Kumar who is a dairy farmer told the court that Prakash had a dairy and dalo farm and during his teaching career, he used to operate this on a smaller scale.

He said that Prakash expanded his farm after his retirement and spent most of his time on the farm.

Kumar said that while Prakash had a family home, he also used to stay at his place for a day or two.

He said that Prakash lived in Vunidawa as the dairy production level decreased if the owner of the farm was not around and therefore it was necessary to stay on the farm.

The ninth witness also testified that during his teaching career, Prakash built a house in Omkar road in Narere Nasinu.

While being cross-examined by the Fiji Independent Commission against Corruption counsel, he told the court that even though Prakash was teaching outside Vunidawa, he used to travel back to the family house in Vunidawa in the afternoon.

He also informed the court that Prakash looked after his shop in 1989 and 1990 after he sustained an injury on his forehead.

He told the FICAC counsel that the injury affected his memory.

The trial continues in the Anti-Corruption High court.

Prakash is charged with one count of giving false information to a public servant and one count of obtaining financial advantage.

It is alleged that he gave false information about his residence to the Secretary-General of Parliament while claiming parliamentary allowances.

He is alleged to have falsely stated that his permanent place of residence was in Waidracia, Vunidawa, Nabuni, Naluwai, Naitasiri, and allegedly obtained $33,670 between August 2019 and March 2020