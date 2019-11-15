Witness claims accused touched her inappropriately

The third witness in the case against a pastor alleged to have raped members of his congregation told the Suva High Court the accused touched her inappropriately.

Waisake Tulavu is on trial for allegedly raping three church members aged 22, 29, and 32 in Nasinu in 2018.

The third witness says she went to Tulavu’s place for healing as she had been losing weight but instead was touched inappropriately and was also threatened by the accused that she would die if she shared the alleged incident.

She says Tulavu took her into a room, switched off the light, and started asking her personal questions about her relationship with her boyfriend.

She says Tulavu suggested her to go out with a much older man before he took advantage of her while in the darkroom.

The witness says she was sacred and after refusing him, Tulavu kept insisting.

She adds that Tulavu then told her he was lazy and would call two other girls to deliver her, this was after he was not able to manipulate her.

She told the court that she informed relatives about the incident after five days and this was when the case was reported to police.

She also claims Tulavu had visited a relative’s place to sought forgiveness and claimed he was just playing around when he touched her inappropriately.

The last witness who is also a pastor is now giving evidence in court.