Weekend in remand for Nabua brawlers

The forty five men charged for their alleged involvement in a Nabua brawl on Monday have been denied bail.

They appeared in a special court sitting at the Police Academy in Nasese, Suva, and will be remanded at the facility until Monday when their bail applications is to be heard.

The court has ordered prosecution to present evidence to show that the accused are a threat to security in Nabua.

The court sitting was moved to the academy in compliance with COVID protocols due to the large number of accused.

Fourteen youths, who were also part of the alleged act, are appearing separately in the juvenile court.

All 59 are charged with unlawful procession, malicious acts, disobedience of lawful order, throwing stones and criminal intimidation.