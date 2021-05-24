WAF GM takes stand in Nawaikula trial

Opposition MP Nikolau Nawaikula’s trial resumed in the Anti-Corruption Court this morning.

Water Authority of Fiji’s General Manager Customer Services Sekove Uluinayau took the stand as the trial continued on the sixth day.

Uluinayau testified that when WAF was established the details of customers were carried forward from the Water Rates Section at the Public Works Department.

He gave evidence that Nawaikula’s name was on the system as the owner of the water meter located in Koronivia Road, Nausori.

He said the postal address was for Suva.

Uluinayau said the ownership was changed to Miliakere Nawaikula in January this year.

He said a Letter of Authority consenting the change in ownership was signed by Nawaikula of Koronivia.

Former Parliament Secretary General Viniana Namosimalua is currently giving evidence in the High Court.