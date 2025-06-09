Vuibau to remain in custody over alleged murder of Nadi doctor

Ratu Peceli Vuibau, who is alleged to have murdered Dr. Isireli Buimaitotoya, will remain in custody.

It is alleged that Vuibau murdered the doctor, also known as Leighley Leli Darling, at his Nadi home on September 1.

Vuibau made his first appearance in the Lautoka High Court today, charged with one count of murder.

State counsel Joeli Naivalu confirmed in court that the charge will proceed, while defence lawyer Unaisi Baleilevuka accepted the grounds for her client’s continued remand.

Justice Aruna Aluthge also advised that Vuibau must consider his plea options.

The State has been given 21 days to file disclosures, and the case has been adjourned to October 15.

