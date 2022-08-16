Vosanibola to stand trial in October

Peceli Vosanibola

Social Democratic Liberal Party Member of Parliament Peceli Vosanibola will stand trial in October.

Vosanibola appeared in the Anti-Corruption Division of the High Court today.

He is charged with one count each of giving false information to a public servant and obtaining financial advantage.

It is alleged that he provided false information to the Acting Secretary General of Parliament regarding their permanent place of residence in order to have their allowance claims approved.

It is alleged that he falsely stated that his permanent place of residence was in Navuloa village, Bureta, Ovalau, Lomaiviti, and obtained $19,749.50 between August 2019 and March 2020.

His two-week trial is set to commence on October 3rd.

Along with Vosanibola, MP Simione Rasova also appeared in the court today.

The matter was called to check whether Rasova’s trial date could be brought forward and whether the trial could start at the end of August.



Simione Rasova

However, Rasova’s lawyer informed the court that this was not possible as he has other engagements.

Rasova’s trial is expected to start on September 5th.

Rasova is alleged to have falsely stated that his permanent place of residence was in Nasenivolau, Nabouwalu village, Ono, Kadavu Island, and allegedly obtained $21,350 between July 2019 and April 2020.

Both matters have been adjourned to tomorrow to be called along with SODELPA MP Salote Radrodro’s matter.