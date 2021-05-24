Viti FM host, two others bailed

Three people including a media personality facing drug charges have been released on bail by the Nasinu Magistrates court a while ago.

Viti FM host Paula Nabuta, Joji Kaitani and Viliame Kanatabua are jointly charged with one count of unlawful possession of illicit drugs.

Nabuta faces another count of unlawful possession of illicit drugs.

It is alleged that on 28th September the three had in their possession 912 grams of marijuana.

For the second count, it is alleged that Nabuta had in his possession 6342 grams of marijuana.

Nabuta and two others were arrested in Newtown, Nasinu on Tuesday afternoon.

Police had earlier said a search was conducted that led to the discovery of dried leaves were wrapped in aluminium foils.

It is also alleged that Police made more discoveries at Nabuta’s house.

The police prosecution did not object to bail however asked for $2000 cash bail with two sureties

The three have been released on $2000 bail with $500 surety.

A curfew between 6pm to 6am has also been imposed.

The matter has been transferred to the High court and will be called on October 15th.