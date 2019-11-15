Victims of rape highlight plight in Court

Three women who were raped and sexually assaulted by pastor Waisake Tulavu today told the Suva High Court that their personal lives have been ruined as they’ve been made a mockery in their community.

48-year-old Tulavu has been convicted of four counts of rape and one count of sexual assault.

His sentence hearing was held in Suva today.

Tulavu who was a pastor at the Agape Healing Church Ministry affiliated with the Assemblies of God Church had raped three church members aged 22, 29, and 32 in Nasinu in 2018.

During the sentencing hearing, the first complainant said her family didn’t trust her and left her.

She said she used to go to church regularly but after the incident two years ago she hardly attends church.

The second victim said she lost all aspects of life emotionally and spiritually.

She said she is not able to concentrate on her studies and is being teased by her cousins.

The third victim said she is not able to forget the incident.

Tulavu will be sentenced on Friday.