Verdict in MP’s case postponed

Ratu Suliano Matanitobua. [File Photo]

The verdict in Ratu Suliano Matanitobua’s case has been rescheduled to next Wednesday.

Ratu Suliano’s counsel Filimoni Vosarogo confirmed that they have received a Notice from the Court Registry stating he should advise his client on the shift of judgment date to July 6th.

The Social Democratic Liberal Party MP was supposed to know his fate tomorrow but the court has postponed the judgment date.

Ratu Suliano is charged with one count of giving false information to a public servant and one count of obtaining a financial advantage.

He allegedly falsely stated that his permanent place of residence was Namosi Village, in Namosi. Ratu Suliano then allegedly obtained over $38,300 between August 2019 and April 2020.

High Court judge Justice Thushara Kumarage had stated during the closing submissions that he might deliver his verdict via Skype.

However, Vosarogo says the latest notice does not state whether his client’s verdict will be delivered through Skype as mentioned.