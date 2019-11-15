Former 7s players allegedly breached quarantine

Three people who were arrested for breaching quarantine guidelines at the Nasau Resort appeared before the Nadi Magistrates Court today.

The three are Former Fiji 7s player Vatemo Ravouvou, Mikaele Turaganisole and Vateresia Kenona.

They have been granted bail.

Article continues after advertisement

According to the summary of facts, a Health Inspector who was on shift on Thursday noticed Turaganisole and Ravouvou come out of Kenona’s room.

The quarantine guidelines strictly state that consuming alcohol, kava or even socializing in other rooms is prohibited.

The Health Inspector reported the matter to the Supervising Officer which was later reported to the police.

The case will be called again on the 27th of next month for plea.