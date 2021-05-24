Variances found in Nawaikula’s meal claims

Claim forms for travel and accommodation allowances by the Members of Parliament go through three stages of verification.

Senior Finance Officer at the Parliament Secretariat, Sarwesh Narayan Singh is currently giving evidence in the FICAC case against Opposition MP Nikolau Nawaikula.

He told the court that they picked up some variances in claims submitted by Nawaikula and in some instances, meal claims were reduced to one payout.

Singh says the claim forms are verified first by the respective MP’s party, the Secretary General’s Office and the finance team.

He says once the forms are verified, they are given to the SG’s office for re-verification and sign-off by the Manager Executive Support Unit.

Singh says by the time the finance team receives the claim forms, they are already signed.

He says they check the details, verify dates for parliament sittings, whether a member qualifies for meals, and travel expenses, which should be accompanied by original receipts.

Singh also told the court that he is unaware of the procedures followed by the Opposition office when filling in the claim forms, and nor is he aware of when the members sign the forms.

Nawaikula is charged by FICAC with one count of giving false information to a public servant and one count of obtaining financial advantage.

He allegedly gave false information that his permanent place of residence was Buca village in Buca Bay.

Nawaikula allegedly obtained more than $20,000 between August 2019 and April 2020.

The prosecution is expected to call six more witnesses.

The trial continues.