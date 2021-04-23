Vanuatu students ordered to pay fines

A Suva Magistrate today reminded ten Vanuatu tertiary students they are in a foreign country and should obey its law and order.

These students pleaded guilty to charges of failing to comply with the Public Health Protection Notice issued by the Permanent Secretary of Health.

The Court heard they had gathered for a drinking session at a house along Nailuva Road in Suva, and breached social gatherings protocol by doing that.

The students showed remorse in court for breaching the notice which is there to protect people from COVID-19.

The court heard that majority were students sponsored by the Vanuatu government.

They have been ordered to pay fines of $300 each within a month.

The Magistrate says failure to pay the fine will result in them serving 30 days imprisonment.