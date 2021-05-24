Vakarisi to reappear in December

Renowned felon Jone Vakarisi who allegedly abducted a minor has been released on bail by the Suva Magistrates Court today.

Jone Vakarisi allegedly committed the offense on a victim below the age of 18 between 12th and 20th August this year.

Vakarisi is charged with one count of abduction of a person under 18 years with intent to have carnal knowledge

The report was lodged by the 17-year-old victim’s mother.

Vakarisi also claimed that he has presented a ‘tabua’ to the family and the victim’s mother is willing to take her complaint back.

The Suva Magistrate released him on $500 bail with surety in the same sum.

He has been ordered not to reoffend and to not interfere with the prosecution witness.

The matter has been adjourned to December 3rd.