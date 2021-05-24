Home

Court

Vakarisi to front court again

Praneeta Prakash Multimedia Journalist [email protected] | @PraneetaFBCNews
October 12, 2021 6:12 am
Renowned felon, Jone Vakarisi will be produced in the Suva Magistrates Court today for allegedly breaching his bail conditions.[FIile Image]

Renowned felon, Jone Vakarisi will be produced in the Suva Magistrates Court today for allegedly breaching his bail conditions.

This incident for breach is related to the case of criminal intimidation from 2018.

It is alleged that he failed to present himself to the Nabua Police Station as part of his bail conditions.

Article continues after advertisement

 

