Jone Vakarisi escorted by police in court.

Suva man, Jone Vakarisi has been refused bail by the Suva Magistrates Court.

This is in relation to an alleged assault case involving a Chef in June this year.

Magistrate Indula Ratnayake refused bail on the grounds that Vakarisi may commit further offences and is a potential threat to the community.

The matter will be called on November 4th for a hearing.