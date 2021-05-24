Vakarisi granted bail

Renowned felon, Jone Vakarisi has been granted bail by the Suva Magistrates Court.

He was arrested from his home in Rewa Street in Samabula, Suva for allegedly breaching his bail conditions in relation to a 2018 case of criminal intimidation.

It is alleged that he failed to present himself to the Nabua Police Station between 12th September and 3rd October as required.

He was also ordered in 2018 to reside at Sukunaivalu Road in Nabua, which he had then given as his residential address, but was instead living in Rewa Street.

However, Vakarisi informed the court that he moved to Rewa Street after the Suva High Court in 2020 told him that he could not live in Sukunaivalu Road after his then-wife brought a charge against him.

He has been released on a $2,000 personal bond and $500 cash bail.

Vakarisi is now to report to the nearest police station every Monday, Wednesday and Friday. He has also been ordered to reside in Rewa Street Samabula at all times.

He has also been told that he will have to file bail variation applications if he is to correct his residential address for other cases.

Prosecution objected to bail today arguing that Vakarisi should have informed the court about his change in address and should have continued to report to the Nabua Police Station.