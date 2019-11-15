Vakarisi denies assault charges in High court

Infamous offender, Jone Vakarisi now fronting court on new charges took his plea in the Suva High court this morning.

Vakarisi is charged with one count of assault, three counts of the act with intent to cause grievous bodily harm, breach of bail conditions, and breach of a suspended sentence.

He was previously charged for attacking police officers and was handed a suspended sentence.

It is alleged that Vakarisi assaulted his wife between May and June this year.

He pleaded not guilty to the six charges and has applied for bail.

While requesting 14 days to respond to the application, prosecutors indicated they will object to bail.

Defense have asked the Office of the Director of Public Prosecutions for the complainant to be interviewed again.

The matter has been adjourned to the 6th of August.