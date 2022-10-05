Vakarisi denies assault charges

Jone Vakarisi at court today.

Suva man, Jone Vakarisi has pleaded not guilty to a charge of allegedly assaulting a chef in June this year.

He appeared in Suva Magistrates Court before Magistrate Indula Ratnayake.

The court was informed that Vakarisi has six other cases pending before the court.

Police prosecutor, Sergeant Riteshni Lata objected to bail on the grounds that the case is of public interest, to protect the complainant, and the likelihood that Vakarisi might interfere with the complainant.

It was heard that Vakarisi allegedly assaulted the complainant on June 28 in Raiwaqa.

The police prosecutor said one of the conditions for bail for previous matters is not to re-offend, which he did in this case.

In his defence, Vakarisi said he has four kids but is only looking after his youngest daughter and is paying $2800 per month on rent and pleaded with the court not to let him lose his home as he was trying to get his life back in order.

He got emotional while delivering his speech before making a shooting gesture at the two female police prosecutors in court.

He is awaiting bail ruling on the matter.