Court

Vaccine scam accused on bail

Apenisa Waqairadovu Multimedia News Journalist [email protected] | @ApenisaFBCNews
March 1, 2022 3:20 pm
Ministry of Health driver Livai Caginavanua Tuvuki.

Ministry of Health driver Livai Caginavanua Tuvuki finally got his bail approved this afternoon.

Tuvuki allegedly issued curfew passes, vaccination cards, and sick sheets without the authorization of the Ministry of Health and Medical Services.

Tuvuki is charged with theft, giving false information to a public servant, and three counts of possession of forged documents.

It’s alleged that he stole two rubber stamps and a stamp pad that belong to the Ministry of Health, and allegedly gave false information to a Ministry of Health staff member, causing the issuance of a medical certificate book under a senior official’s name when in fact it was never required and found with forged documents.

Tuvuki allegedly issued a fake vaccination card to a 55-year old man residing in Nadera.

Tuvuki finally brought in suitable sureties who have been told to monitor Tuvuki’s movements and ensure he does not interfere with any state witnesses.

The accused was told to surrender his travel documents and not to change his residential address.

A bail fee of $300 was set, and a personal bail bond of $2000.

The case has been adjourned to April 6.

