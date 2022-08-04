USP dismissal case to continue today

[File Photo]

Former Chief Executive of Pacific TAFE, Dr Hasmukh Lal who has taken legal action against the University of the South Pacific will be cross-examined today.

Dr. Lal has taken USP to court, alleging there was a breach of contract by the regional tertiary institution when they terminated him.

He is claiming financial loss such as salary and entitlement under the contract, humiliation, and loss of dignity.

Article continues after advertisement

The former TAFE CEO says the dismissal by USP caused gross professional reputational damage to his character.

Dr. Lal was terminated by USP following an allegation of plagiarism, however, he has maintained that the majority of the work was done by him but he had sought assistance in terms of data analysis.

The trial will continue this morning.