US resident pleads guilty to breaching self-isolation directive

The US Caregiver who breached the 14 days self-isolation instruction has pleaded guilty to her charge and paid a fine of $500.

Susana Burenivalu was charged with one count of disobedience of lawful order.

Burenivalu arrived in the country from the United States on the 23rd of last month and visited the Registrar of Marriage Office in Suva three days later requesting for an urgent procedure of marriage.

She was supposed to remain in mandatory self-isolation due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

The Ministry of Justice employee who served Burenivalu on the day alerted the police after examining her travel itinerary.

She was arrested and put into self-quarantine at an Apartment in Suva and tested negative of COVID-19.

Burenivalu expressed remorse saying she was not properly informed about the need to self-isolate for 14 days at the airport.

She says all she was told was to contact the Health Ministry if she shows symptoms of COVID-19.

The USA resident told the court that apart from the marriage, she came to Fiji to renew her passport.

However, the Judge reminded Burenivalu that she was fully aware of the threat the virus has and should have contacted the Health Ministry for advice if she was unaware of restrictions in place for travelers.

Meanwhile, 16 others also appeared in the Suva Magistrates Court today for breaching the curfew and lockdown measures in place amid COVID-19.

