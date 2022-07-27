US national further remanded for alleged murder

Bradley Robert Dawson. [File Photo]

A 38-year-old US national who allegedly murdered his wife at a resort in the Yasawas earlier this month made his first appearance in the Lautoka High Court today.

The State served disclosures to the defense this morning.

Bradley Robert Dawson, the partner of the 39-year-old deceased, Christe Chen, is facing one count of murder.

The case has been adjourned to 18th of next month for review by the Director of Public Prosecutions and a decision on the Information.

Dawson has been further remanded in custody.