Unionist’s trial date to be set in November

The trial date for National Workers Union General Secretary, Felix Anthony will be fixed on 8th November.

Anthony is facing a count of malicious act.

The charge relates to alleged false statements made by Anthony on 26th April 2019 to a reporter from the Fiji Times.

The statement in question relates to the expiry of employment contracts of the Water Authority of Fiji workers which the Director of Public Prosecutions alleges tended to create or foster public anxiety.

It is alleged Anthony knowingly spread false news by way of his comments to the Fiji Times.

It was heard in court that the prosecution will proceed with the same charges.

The matter has been adjourned for mention on November 8th.