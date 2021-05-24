Uncle jailed for raping niece

A 26-year-old man of Dreketi in Vanua Levu has been sentenced to 14 years imprisonment for raping his niece on two occasions.

The High Court heard that the perpetrator first raped the victim in 2015 when she was only six years old.

In December last year, he again forced himself onto the girl while they were in an evacuation centre during Tropical Cyclone Yasa.

The victim immediately informed her mother and a police complaint was filed.

The High Court in passing sentence stated that rape of a child is most abhorrent because children are the most vulnerable members of our community.

According to the counsellor’s report, the victim, in this case, has been traumatized by the incidents of abuse.

The perpetrator must serve 11 years behind bars before parole can be considered.