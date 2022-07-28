Uncle cops 13 years for rape

[File Photo]

Family members who sexually abuse children should not expect mercy from the court.

This statement was echoed by High Court judge Justice Sunil Sharma when he sentenced a man to 13 years imprisonment at the Lautoka High Court.

The man was found guilty of two counts of rape and two counts of sexual assault.

Article continues after advertisement

He raped his two nieces on December 12th, 2020 at a settlement in Rakiraki.

The 54-year-old widower raped the two under-aged girls in his home.

In delivering the sentence, Justice Sharma said the accused was the paternal uncle of the victims and he was also their neighbor.

The high court judge said the victims were vulnerable and they innocently obliged to the offender’s invitation to go to his house where he sexually abused them.

Justice Sharma ruled that the punishment given by the court ought to be such that it takes into account society’s outrage and denunciation against such conduct.

The man will be eligible for parole after serving 12 years and four months behind bars.