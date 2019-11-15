Uncle charged for raping 9-year-old niece

A 35-year-old man charged for allegedly raping his 9-year-old niece will be produced at the Nausori Magistrates Court today.

The incident was reported at the Levuka Police Station last week by a Social Welfare Officer.

It is alleged that the man raped the 9-year-old on multiple occasions last month.

The alleged incident occurred at a settlement between the 1st to the 22nd of January.

The accused has been charged with five counts of rape.