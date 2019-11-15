U19 Naitasiri lock charged for assault causing bodily harm

The U19 Naitasiri player who was escorted off the field on Saturday at Ratu Cakobau Park has been charged for allegedly punching a referee.

The accused has been charged with one count of assault causing actual bodily harm and will be produced at the Nausori Magistrates Court this morning.

The player who is the Naitaisiri lock was caught on camera when he punched referee Peni Talemaivavalagi during their match against Tailevu.

The Fiji Rugby Union has also spoken out about the incident quoting the competition law that an assault on a match official carries the maximum penalty of a life ban.