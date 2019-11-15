Two women charged to alleged attack on police officer

The two women alleged to have assaulted a female police officer at the Wainibokasi Police Post have been charged.

The two, a 29-year-old teacher and her sister were initially arrested at Nabitu Village yesterday for a case of causing trouble as they were allegedly drunk and being a nuisance to other villagers.

As they were being processed at the Wainibokasi Police Post, the two suspects allegedly assaulted the female officer before other officers stepped in to control the situation.

The officer sustained minor injuries and her uniform was torn as a result of the alleged assault.

The two have both been charged with one count of serious assault and one count each of damaging property.

They will be produced at the Nausori Magistrates Court today.