Two to front court for alleged robbery

[File Photo]

Two men have been charged for allegedly robbing a shop in Nakasi last week.

It is alleged the two entered the shop while armed, and threatened the manager and saleswoman before fleeing with cash and valuables worth more than $3,000.

Investigators managed to recover some of the cash and a wristwatch.

Article continues after advertisement

The two who are in their 20s have been charged with one count each of aggravated robbery and will be produced at the Nasinu Magistrates Court today.