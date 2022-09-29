Two to front court for alleged attempted robbery

[File Photo]

Two men will be produced in the Nasinu Magistrates Court today for an alleged case of attempted robbery.

They are charged with one count of attempted aggravated robbery and two counts of resisting arrest.

The two are aged 20 and 24.

Photos of one of the suspects with visible injuries are now being circulated on social media with claims of police brutality.

Meanwhile, the Police Commissioner, Brigadier General Sitiveni Qiliho, yesterday assured that the Internal Affairs Unit will be looking into allegations made against police conduct following an incident yesterday.

Qiliho says with all reports lodged against police conduct, if an officer is found to have abused his or her authority, will be investigated, charged, and produced like any other citizen.