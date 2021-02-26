Two cases of abduction and rape in February

Two men were separately charged with wrongful confinement for allegedly abducting two girls last month.

In one incident, a 76-year-old man who grabbed a nine-year-old girl off the street has been charged with rape, sexual assault and wrongful confinement.

In another, a 22-year-old man was charged with rape, sexual assault and abduction with intent to commit rape of a 17-year-old girl, however, the case was dropped after the victim admitted to making a false complaint.

Two teenage boys were among the 20 people charged for serious sexual offences last month.

A 13-year-old boy was charged with the rape of his five-year-old cousin while another 16-year-old boy was charged with the rape and sexual assault of his 11-year-old niece.

According to the Office of the Director of Public Prosecution, a total of 48 counts of separate incidents ranging from rape, abduction with intent to commit rape and sexual assault were recorded last month.

A 45-year-old police officer was also charged with four counts of sexual assault of his de-facto partner’s 12-year-old daughter.

A 67-year-old man was charged with the rape of his 10-year-old great-great-granddaughter while a 39-year-old man was charged with the rape of his 16-year-old daughter.

There was one incident where a 49-year-old pastor was charged with the rape and sexual assault of his 16-year-old niece.

In another incident, a 59-year-old man was charged with the rape of his 10-year-old and seven-year-old nieces.

A 64-year-old man was charged with four counts of rape and three representative counts of sexual assault of his 14-year-old niece while in another incident, a 33-year-old man was charged with four representative counts of rape of his 16-year-old niece.

There was one incident where a 58-year-old man was charged with the rape of his 19-year-old and 22-year-old sister-in-laws. The accused was also charged with one count of assault with intent to commit a felony.

A 23-year-old man was charged with the rape of his 14-year-old sister-in-law.