Court

Two remanded for alleged sacrilege in Ba

Filipe Naikaso Senior Multimedia Journalist West [email protected] | @fnaikaso
April 19, 2022 3:30 pm

Two men who allegedly stole items from a temple in Ba have been remanded in custody by the Ba Magistrates Court.

Lemeki Malimali Tabusoi and a juvenile are charged with one count of theft and one count of sacrilege.

They both represented themselves today in court.

Article continues after advertisement

It is alleged that Tabusoi and his accomplice broke into the temple at around 3.30am on Sunday.

A passer-by who saw movement inside the temple alerted police, who then arrested the two accused.

They will reappear in court again on the 3rd of next month.

