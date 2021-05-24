Two remanded for alleged sacrilege in Ba

Two men who allegedly stole items from a temple in Ba have been remanded in custody by the Ba Magistrates Court.

Lemeki Malimali Tabusoi and a juvenile are charged with one count of theft and one count of sacrilege.

They both represented themselves today in court.

It is alleged that Tabusoi and his accomplice broke into the temple at around 3.30am on Sunday.

A passer-by who saw movement inside the temple alerted police, who then arrested the two accused.

They will reappear in court again on the 3rd of next month.