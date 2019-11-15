Two remanded for alleged knife attack in Nabua

Two men who allegedly attacked three people in Mead Road Housing in Nabua have been remanded in custody by the Suva Magistrates Court.

Tevita Badogo and Eroni Bale appeared in court in the last hour.

They are jointly charged with one count of damaging property, one count of criminal trespass, two counts of grievous harm, one count of act with intent to cause grievous harm, and one count of theft.

Article continues after advertisement

It’s alleged the two accused forced their way into a Public Rental Board flat and attacked six people over the weekend.

Two victims allegedly suffered knife wounds in the incident.

The matter has been transferred to the Suva High court due to the seriousness of the offense.

The Magistrate told the two to apply for bail in the High court on the 20th of this month.

The third suspect was earlier questioned by police and released without charge.