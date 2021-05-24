Home

Court

Two released on bail after alleged meth find

Praneeta Prakash Multimedia Journalist [email protected] | @PraneetaFBCNews
August 13, 2021 4:25 pm

Two people who were allegedly found with drugs on a street in Suva have been released on bail with strict conditions by the Suva Magistrates court.

Sandeep Anand and Ashnita Lata are each charged with one count of unlawful possession of illicit drugs.

The two were stopped and searched by a team of officers along Cumming Street on Wednesday afternoon where plastic containing methamphetamine and marijuana was allegedly found in their possession.

Article continues after advertisement

The matter has been adjourned to October 14th for a plea.

