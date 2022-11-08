Two political parties not willing to pay court costs to defendants

Sevuloni Valenitabua in court

The counsel representing the Fiji Labour Party and Unity Fiji, Sevuloni Valenitabua, informed the Suva High Court today that his clients are willing to pay $21,000 in costs to the court but not to the defendants.

This matter is in relation to the action filed by the two parties against the Government of Fiji, the Speaker of Parliament, the Constitutional Offices Commission, and the Attorney-General, who are defendants in this matter.

The Fiji Labour Party and Unity Fiji had taken the Speaker of Parliament, the Government, and the Attorney General to court, seeking a declaration that it is unconstitutional to not allow political parties to file cases in the High Court if they have issues with decisions made by the Registrar of Political Parties and the Electoral Commission.

Late last month, the Chief Justice had ordered both parties to jointly and severally pay $3,000 each to the Speaker of Parliament, the Government of Fiji, and the Attorney General within seven days from the day of the judgment.

The Chief Justice had further ruled that in another matter, the two parties must jointly and severally pay $2,000 each to the Speaker of Parliament, the Government, and the Attorney General within seven days of the judgment.

The two parties had also filed an application seeking the court’s direction to direct the Constitutional Offices Commission to appoint a tribunal to investigate complaints of misbehaviour against the Supervisor of Elections.

This is in respect of a complaint lodged against Mohammed Saneem in August 2021.

The complaint was lodged after the Court of Disputed Returns ruled in favour of the then Member of Parliament Niko Nawaikula and against the Supervisor of Elections.

In this case, the Chief Justice had also ordered that FLP and Unity Fiji jointly and severally pay to the Constitutional Offices Commission costs assessed in the sum of $5,000 within seven days from the day of the judgment.

He had ordered that the two parties jointly and severally pay to the Attorney-General the costs assessed in the sum of $1,000.

The matter was called before Chief Justice Kamal Kumar today.

Valenitabua has made an application for a stay on the cost pending appeal.

He informed the court that there would be more legal issues if his clients paid the costs, and their appeal was successful.

He said his clients are not willing to pay the cost directly to the Speaker of Parliament, the Government of Fiji, and the Attorney General.

However, Justice Kumar said that in that case, the Appeals Court can make an order for reimbursement.

The Speaker of Parliament, the Government of Fiji, and Attorney General’s Counsel Gul Fatima said any order for the cost should be complied with.

The matter will be called again for a hearing tomorrow.