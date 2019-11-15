Home

Plea date set for police officers

Praneeta Prakash Multimedia Journalist [email protected] | @PraneetaFBCNews
May 8, 2020 4:20 pm
Two police officers facing robbery charges appeared in the Suva High court today.

Karim Begg and Roneel Ravinesh Chand are charged with one count each of aggravated robbery.

It is alleged that on 24th March , the officers stole $500 cash from a Chinese national and before stealing the money, threatened to use force on the victim.

The State filed and served the formal information and disclosures this morning.

The case has been adjourned to June 3rd for plea while the two have been bailed.

