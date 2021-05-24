Home

Headlines Weather Search

News

Sports

Business

World

Radio

Radio Fiji One Mirchi FM Gold FM Bula FM 2Day FM Radio Fiji Two

TV

FBC TV FBC Sports FBC 2
COVID-19
FNPF unemployment assistance to reopen on Monday|COVID Strain remain unchanged despite new variants|More COVID deaths reported in the West|82.6% of target population receives first COVID-19 jab|More ANZMAT personnel arrive|Military ICU used for COVID-19 treatment|FHEC calls for Higher Institutions to deliver NQs in counselling|Olympics amplify equality message says WHO|Two new COVID deaths with 632 new infections|Increasing number of COVID-19 deaths is concerning: Dr Fong|High uptake of moderna vaccine says Dr Rachel|Fiji’s victory another reason to continue the COVID-19 fight: PM|24.5% of target population fully vaccinated|Informal settlements seek counselling|Safety a concern while distributing food ration|Fiji continues to record COVID related deaths|Widespread transmission in the west|Movement of residents strictly monitored|UN support during pandemic commended|RDT results should not clear a person from isolation: Dr Fong|No jab, no travel says Goundar Shipping|Police break up celebratory parties post-Olympics 7s Final|11-month-old succumbs to COVID-19|Another day of high infections and deaths|Six patients on ventilators says Dr Tudravu|
Full Coverage

Court

Two officers amongst those charged for non-sexual offences

Koroi Tadulala Multimedia Journalist [email protected] | @KoroiFBCNews
August 3, 2021 4:20 pm

A juvenile and two police officers were among the 16 people charged with a total of 17 counts of separate incidents last month.

The Office of the Director of Public Prosecution says the juvenile was charged with one count of aggravated burglary and one count of theft of assorted goods worth $6,640.

A 34-year-old police officer was charged with one count of assault causing actual bodily harm to his 33-year-old wife, however, this matter was withdrawn after the victim admitted to making a false complaint.

Article continues after advertisement

A 49-year-old police officer was charged with damaging property.

ODPP says there were 10 victims of the 17 counts of separate incidents and there were three incidents where the accused and victim were related to one another.

There was one incident where a 46-year-old man was charged with one count of criminal intimidation, one count of acts with intent to cause grievous bodily harm and a count of assault causing actual bodily harm to his 38-year-old wife.

A 31-year-old woman was charged with an attempt to commit arson on her sister-in-law’s property.

There was one incident where two 23-year-old men were charged with acts with intent to cause grievous harm to a 25-year-old woman by throwing a piece of concrete at her.

A 33-year-old clerk and a 34-year-old man were charged with one count of obtaining property by deception and one count of fraudulent falsification of accounts.

The two allegedly obtained $646,994.76 through fraudulent LPOs.

There was one incident where a 51-year-old man was charged with the aggravated robbery of $7,600 from a cashier.

In another incident, a 20-year-old man and a 42-year-old man were charged with aggravated burglary and theft of assorted items worth $2,936 from an electronic shop.

A 42-year-old man and a 43-year-old man were charged with aggravated burglary, however, this matter was withdrawn due to insufficient evidence.

Keep Connected With The Latest News, Weather, And Sports on Fiji's Best Radio stations.

Live Tune In
  • 95.4 FM
  • Suva, Nadi, Lautoka, Labasa
  • 95.2 FM
  • Sigatoka, Ba
  • 95.6 FM
  • Tavua
  • 95.8 FM
  • Rakiraki
Live Tune In
  • 102.6 FM
  • Suva, Nadi, Lautoka, Labasa
  • 102.4 FM
  • Sigatoka, Ba
  • 102.8 FM
  • Tavua
  • 103.0 FM
  • Rakiraki
Live Tune In
  • 97.8 FM
  • Suva, Nadi, Lautoka, Labasa
  • 97.6 FM
  • Sigatoka, Ba
  • 98.0 FM
  • Tavua
  • 98.2 FM
  • Rakiraki
Live Tune In
  • 93.0 FM
  • Suva, Nadi, Lautoka, Labasa
  • 92.8 FM
  • Sigatoka, Ba
  • 93.2 FM
  • Tavua
  • 93.4 FM
  • Rakiraki
Live Tune In
  • 100.2 FM
  • Suva, Nadi, Lautoka, Labasa
  • 100.0 FM
  • Sigatoka, Ba
  • 100.4 FM
  • Tavua
  • 100.6 FM
  • Rakiraki
Live Tune In
  • 105.0 FM
  • Suva, Nadi, Lautoka, Labasa
  • 104.8 FM
  • Sigatoka, Ba
  • 105.2 FM
  • Tavua
  • 105.4 FM
  • Rakiraki
Download the
new FBC App!
Install Now Maybe Later
© 2018-21 Fijian Broadcasting Corporation Limited. 69 Gladstone Road, Suva. PO Box 334, Suva, Fiji.