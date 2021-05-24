Two officers amongst those charged for non-sexual offences

A juvenile and two police officers were among the 16 people charged with a total of 17 counts of separate incidents last month.

The Office of the Director of Public Prosecution says the juvenile was charged with one count of aggravated burglary and one count of theft of assorted goods worth $6,640.

A 34-year-old police officer was charged with one count of assault causing actual bodily harm to his 33-year-old wife, however, this matter was withdrawn after the victim admitted to making a false complaint.

A 49-year-old police officer was charged with damaging property.

ODPP says there were 10 victims of the 17 counts of separate incidents and there were three incidents where the accused and victim were related to one another.

There was one incident where a 46-year-old man was charged with one count of criminal intimidation, one count of acts with intent to cause grievous bodily harm and a count of assault causing actual bodily harm to his 38-year-old wife.

A 31-year-old woman was charged with an attempt to commit arson on her sister-in-law’s property.

There was one incident where two 23-year-old men were charged with acts with intent to cause grievous harm to a 25-year-old woman by throwing a piece of concrete at her.

A 33-year-old clerk and a 34-year-old man were charged with one count of obtaining property by deception and one count of fraudulent falsification of accounts.

The two allegedly obtained $646,994.76 through fraudulent LPOs.

There was one incident where a 51-year-old man was charged with the aggravated robbery of $7,600 from a cashier.

In another incident, a 20-year-old man and a 42-year-old man were charged with aggravated burglary and theft of assorted items worth $2,936 from an electronic shop.

A 42-year-old man and a 43-year-old man were charged with aggravated burglary, however, this matter was withdrawn due to insufficient evidence.